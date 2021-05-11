Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Cap of $7.73 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $13.92 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

