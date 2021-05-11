EvenCoin Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $128,675.12 and $255,347.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00077325 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003005 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.86 or 0.00606261 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002171 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

