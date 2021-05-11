Everest Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $68.43 million and $2.04 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00683460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00243534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01191706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00745190 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

