Everex (EVX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.83 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

