Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $195.24 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00653217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00254054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01172241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00773269 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,958,793 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,382,990 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

