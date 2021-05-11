Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Eversource Energy worth $98,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

