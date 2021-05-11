EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 489,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

