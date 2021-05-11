EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CAO Sells $726,809.58 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EVOP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 354,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOP. Barclays increased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,654,000 after buying an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.