Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

