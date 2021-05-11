Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of EVT opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.57 and its 200 day moving average is €29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 849.50. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

