Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVTCY. Citigroup downgraded Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of EVTCY stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

