Exane Derivatives Buys 1,537 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $488.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

