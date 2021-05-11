Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.