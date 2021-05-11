Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

