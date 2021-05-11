Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $460.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

