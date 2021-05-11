Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110,481 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

