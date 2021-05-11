Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,878 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 57,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $300.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $854.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.