Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,243 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,243 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $319.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.23 and its 200-day moving average is $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

