Exeedme Price Down 12% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $651,919.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

