EXMR FDN One Day Volume Reaches $20,202.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $53,009.51 and $20,202.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.