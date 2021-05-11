Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $39,847.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.14 or 0.07320349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.45 or 0.02824178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.24 or 0.00678182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.73 or 0.00192666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00804310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00697212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.00542152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

