Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,050,000.00 in Stock

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) major shareholder Experience Sponsor Llc acquired 2,005,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Experience Investment stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 730,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Experience Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Experience Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

