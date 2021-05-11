Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 8,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
