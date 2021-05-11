Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 1,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.3827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

