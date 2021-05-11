extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $293,034.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $293,034.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.61 or 1.00615214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.00 or 0.01529161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.99 or 0.00749504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.57 or 0.00389052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00240799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.