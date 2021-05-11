Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $871.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

