Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Facebook were worth $307,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of FB traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $863.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.79 and its 200 day moving average is $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock worth $530,603,599. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

