Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 265,272 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Facebook worth $1,815,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock worth $530,603,599. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.38. The stock had a trading volume of 581,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

