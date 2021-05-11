Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,164,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,815,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265,272 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 7.1% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 840,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $247,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.31. 722,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.35. The firm has a market cap of $869.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.