Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,043,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,214,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 11,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.86. 439,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

