Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $303.37. 303,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. The stock has a market cap of $863.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

