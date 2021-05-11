FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $272.10 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

