FairCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $1.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002609 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005975 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00113023 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

