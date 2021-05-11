Fairfax Financial (FFH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial (TSE: FFH):

5/3/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$500.00 to C$550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$615.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$625.00 to C$700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$630.00 to C$685.00.

4/21/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$550.00 to C$600.00.

4/15/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$610.00 to C$630.00.

4/7/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$450.00 to C$694.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$8.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$568.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$560.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$484.90. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.4700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,386,631.33.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

