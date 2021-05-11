Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 227,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 763,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,275,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

