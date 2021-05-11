Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.23 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $101,474.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031905 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

