FansTime 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.35 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $9.35 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

