Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $240.20 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00817601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

