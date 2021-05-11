Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $73.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

