Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 35,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

