Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,476.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $45,476.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007462 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

