Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.80% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $8,630,350 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

