Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 9,943 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.75. 414,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
