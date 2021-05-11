Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 9,943 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.75. 414,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

