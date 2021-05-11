Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Lifted by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,477.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

