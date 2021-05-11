Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after acquiring an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

FIS opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

