Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 12,228 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 501,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,676. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

