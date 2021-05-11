Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 2,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 446,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

