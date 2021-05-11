Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.20% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,332,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 3,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,797. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 196.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

