Fiduciary Group LLC Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. 252,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

