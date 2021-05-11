Fiduciary Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.78. 125,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,708. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

